Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Meritage Homes worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $119.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.04%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Further Reading

