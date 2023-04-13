Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,781 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
eBay Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.
eBay Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.
About eBay
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
