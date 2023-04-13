Comerica Bank Sells 1,039 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.7 %

EXPD stock opened at $109.77 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

