Comerica Bank Sells 1,129 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

