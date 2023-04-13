Comerica Bank Sells 1,493 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,755,000 after acquiring an additional 511,489 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $42,196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 363.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 302,728 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 419,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,165,000 after buying an additional 278,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 35.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 938,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,387,000 after buying an additional 243,342 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $124.78 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.