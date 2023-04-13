Comerica Bank Sells 20,073 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,073 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAR opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

