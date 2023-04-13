Comerica Bank Sells 291 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,562 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.