Comerica Bank Sells 377 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after buying an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 133,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after acquiring an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.04. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,201,767 shares of company stock worth $504,652,598. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

