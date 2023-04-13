Comerica Bank Sells 4,555 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,764 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,225,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.