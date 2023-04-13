Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $140.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $144.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,051,118 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.