Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corning by 72.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after buying an additional 476,621 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

