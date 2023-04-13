Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Down 1.8%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 60,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,636,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 183.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 60,716 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

