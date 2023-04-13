Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Down 1.8%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRONGet Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 60,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,636,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Cronos Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRONGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 183.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 60,716 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group



Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

