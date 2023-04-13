Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW opened at $177.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

