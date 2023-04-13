CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $134.01 and last traded at $135.59. 40,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 410,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.88.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
