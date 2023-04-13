DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KLIC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,592,000 after purchasing an additional 110,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after acquiring an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after acquiring an additional 324,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,590,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

