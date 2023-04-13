Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down to $66.14

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.14, but opened at $64.76. Datadog shares last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 457,548 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.52.

Datadog Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -417.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,777 shares of company stock worth $47,227,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

