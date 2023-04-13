DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

