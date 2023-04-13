DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

