Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $31.86. Approximately 1,086,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,361,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $584,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 228.2% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 37,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,198,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

