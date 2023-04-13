Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

AMAL opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $532.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 28.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $49,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.