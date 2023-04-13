Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 7,308 LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 2.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 267,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 134.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 82.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 217,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 286.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 155,183 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $303.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.91.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 65,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 18,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

