Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 906 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

