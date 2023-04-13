Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,249 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 1.3 %

RNG opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 in the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.