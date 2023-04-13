Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AON by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after buying an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 6,802.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AON by 798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 121,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 107,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.64.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $321.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.06. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

