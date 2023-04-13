Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.36%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

