Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $141,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 161,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.29 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OII. Barclays raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.