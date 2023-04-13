Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $156,000 Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 96,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.13.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,239 shares of company stock worth $709,793. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

