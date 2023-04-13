Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $157,000 Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 23.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 145,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 6.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 17.5% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 187,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

