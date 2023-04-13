Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $173,000 Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MHO. Wedbush boosted their price target on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

M/I Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,147 shares of company stock worth $2,404,310. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MHO opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.66. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $64.68. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.91.

M/I Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.