Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 8,852.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 228,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.
Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:CRK opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $22.11.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
