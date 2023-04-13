Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 424.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $166.62 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

