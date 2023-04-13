Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eaton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,543,000 after acquiring an additional 760,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Trading Up 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $162.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.