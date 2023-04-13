Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.64 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.07.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
