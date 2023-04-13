Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 13,127 Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 208,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 350,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 285,557 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $956.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

