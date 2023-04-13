Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,851.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,695.77 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,614.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,540.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

