Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 228.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.34. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $269.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.79 million. On average, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Articles

