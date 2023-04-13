Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 125 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

HCA stock opened at $272.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.09.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $21,950,034. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.27.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

