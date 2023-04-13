Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,979 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $93.90 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The firm has a market cap of $253.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

