Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 219 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $699,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $81.39 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $1,512,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,810,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,899,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,800. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

