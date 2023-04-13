Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 496 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 71,980 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,521.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearway Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE CWEN opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. Analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

See Also

