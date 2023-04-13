Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,296 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 52,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 21,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 94,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 72,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

