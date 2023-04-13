Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 543 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in KB Home by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after buying an additional 139,643 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,714,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,351,000 after buying an additional 279,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

KB Home Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.