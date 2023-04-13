Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $158,000 Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 109.0% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LiveRamp by 97.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LiveRamp by 16.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LiveRamp stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.