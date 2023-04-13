Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AMERISAFE by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AMERISAFE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSF opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 47.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMSF. StockNews.com began coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

