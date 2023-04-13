Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $962,892.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $836,212.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $962,892.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,212.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,628,729. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

