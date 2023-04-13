Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DY. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 30.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.34. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.