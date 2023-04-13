Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace Price Performance

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $216,232.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 932,617 shares in the company, valued at $40,559,513.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 412.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

