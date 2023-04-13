E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading Down 1.6%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.20. 40,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,589,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

E2open Parent Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 50.63%. The firm had revenue of $164.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,606. 5.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in E2open Parent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in E2open Parent by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,670 shares during the last quarter.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

