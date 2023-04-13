Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 23,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,001,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,772,000 after buying an additional 85,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

CVX opened at $169.82 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $323.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

