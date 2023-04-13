EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $154.77 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $169.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.26.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.